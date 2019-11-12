Cara Therapeutics to Present at November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced company management will present a corporate overview at two investor conferences in November:



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Time: 5:20 p.m. GMT (12:20 p.m. ET)

A live audio webcast of each event can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com . An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets KORs located in the peripheral nervous system, and on immune cells. In a Phase 3 and two Phase 2 trials, KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) Injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in pruritus-related quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), and is currently being investigated in Phase 3 trials in hemodialysis patients with CKD-aP. Oral KORSUVA is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pruritus in patients with chronic kidney disease, atopic dermatitis, and primary biliary cholangitis.

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for difelikefalin injection. CR845/difelikefalin is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jane Urheim

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

jane.urheim@SternIR.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Starr

6 Degrees

973-415-8838

astarr@6degreespr.com



