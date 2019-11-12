Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.1 million or $7.86 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.5 million or $0.92 per share for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $19.3 million or $7.19 per share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $12.1 million or $4.46 per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|09/30/2019
|09/30/2018
|09/30/2019
|09/30/2018
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|$21.1
|$2.5
|$19.3
|$ 12.1
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$7.86
|$0.92
|$7.19
|$4.46
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
