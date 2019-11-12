Wall Street Reporter presents: “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” Investor Conference November 14, 2019

“NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” conference presenters: Nightfood Holdings, Inc (OTC: NGTF) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter will be hosting the “NEXT SUPER STOCK - Live!” livestream online-only investor conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:30PM-1:30PM EST. Registration is free. Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/



Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have major near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! has an unparalleled track record for showcasing numerous stocks which have increased triple digits, or more, in the weeks following the conference. Because of this success, hundreds of institutional investors, including fund managers, and analysts at leading hedge funds, regularly join the NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream to discover the next big winner.

Following the live event, on-demand video replays of the presentations get seen thousands of times in the following weeks, which also helps to significantly increase investor awareness of the presenting companies.

To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONFERENCE PRESENTERS - November 14, 2019:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Nightfoood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF) is an innovative ice cream start-up targeting the $50 billion nighttime snackers market.

CEO Sean Folkson will be discussing NGTF’s unique market opportunity, and how NGTF is following the successful playbook of other innovative food & beverage start-up brands, that have become billion dollar giants in recent years. Sean will discuss the company’s expanding national distribution footprint in major supermarket chains, product development, growth strategy, and what’s ahead for 2020.

Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF)

Returning for an encore presentation from September’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference is Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solution Corp.

NEXCF stock has increased from $0.52 at the time of the company’s August 15, 2019 debut at the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference to a recent high of $1.27.

NexTech (OTC: NEXCF) is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality technology industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista (and the only “pure play” AR stock).

Evan will update investors on NEXCF’s rapid progress since last month’s conference presentation, including: record revenue growth, launch of the AR online advertising network, the company’s latest AR tech innovations for image capture, and more.

Registration is free. Click here to join:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY) CEO Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D, will be making his second NEXT SUPER STOCK conference appearance, which is highly anticipated by the thousands of investors worldwide who follow CYDY.

Dr. Pourhassan will be discussing the company’s latest progress for its leronlimab monoclonal antibody drug platform, and its pipeline targeting HIV, multiple cancer indications, and immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH, which have blockbuster revenue potential.

CYDY’s lead drug candidate, leronlimab (PRO 140) for treating HIV, is expected to receive FDA approval in mid 2020. Investors attention is also on the possibility of CytoDyn's HIV monotherapy potential receiving FDA approval as label expansion, potentially in 2021. CytoDyn's monotherapy is a potential "game changer" in HIV treatment, requiring only once-weekly dose which could be self-administered.

A question & answer session will follow the presentation, and investors are invited to submit questions in advance, or during the live session.

Click here to register for the livestream conference presentatons:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events – which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).

To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Unique Event Format:

NEXT SUPER STOCK is a live, 1-hour event, online-only, and features presentations from CEO’s of three dynamic companies which are now at key inflection points, and at the threshold of explosive growth.

The fast-paced 1-hour format, features 15 minute CEO presentations followed by 5-minute Q&A. Event attendees gain maximum value, in minimum of time.

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter's investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks - many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

Transparency and Open Access: Unlike typical investor conferences which are restricted to institutional investors, or corporate clients - Wall Street Reporter takes pride in giving the investing public free and open online access to the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the “Next Super Stock” - before they are discovered by Wall Street.

ATTENDEES:

Event attendees include, leading fund managers, analysts, investment bankers, family offices, as well as regular individual investors. If you’re a finance professional in the small-cap space, chances are your peers will be attending this live online event - shouldn’t you join them?

Registration is free. Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

590 Madison Avenue

21st Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.