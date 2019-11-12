Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Adds Exciting Ski Destination With Acquisition of The Ridge Resorts

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, FLA., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announces the acquisition of The Ridge Resorts, a multi-faceted 11-acre timeshare property with 378 units located in Stateline, Nevada.

Continuing its commitment to aggressively growing its resort network and providing new opportunities to Club members and guests, Holiday Inn Club Vacations now has a significant ski resort with direct access from the property to Heavenly Mountain Resort, a popular South Lake Tahoe skiing destination. Under previous ownership, The Ridge Resorts has operated as four different properties: The Ridge Tahoe, The Ridge Pointe, The Ridge View and The Ridge Crest; however, in late 2020, the entire resort will be branded as Holiday Inn Club Vacations Tahoe Ridge Resort and begin operating as one resort.

“In looking for opportunities to build our resort network, we seek out destinations that will provide both memorable and effortless experiences,” said Tom Nelson, President and CEO of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “Our new Ridge Resort is a great addition for our Club members and guests who can enjoy access to world-class skiing without leaving the resort. It’s also a great escape in the warmer months, thanks to its outdoor amenities and ideal location minutes away from Lake Tahoe.”

Located on the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the resort provides scenic views of Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe. Welcoming 2.7 million visitors each year, Lake Tahoe provides a variety of outdoor activities and natural landmarks, along with 24-hour casino gaming, nightlife and entertainment options.

The resort offers a range of activities and amenities reflective of the Lake Tahoe region, including a hiking trail that begins on property, multiple pools and spas, tennis and racquetball courts, a fitness center, saunas and steam rooms. Dining and retail options include a restaurant, lounge, marketplace and ski shop.





About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated encompasses 29 resorts and more than 7,900 villas in the U.S., with more than 365,000 timeshare owners and 5,300+ employees. Established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson, the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it opened its flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort.

