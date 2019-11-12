SDLP – Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Members

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, November 12, 2019 - Seadrill Partners LLC announces today that it has scheduled its 2019 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Members will be held on December 19, 2019. Holders of common units at the close of business on November 22, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The notice, agenda and associated material will be available on our website http://www.seadrillpartners.com on November 22, 2019.



