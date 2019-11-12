Atlantic American Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per common share, as compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.04 per common share, for the comparable period in 2018. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.10 per common share, as compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per common share, for the comparable period in 2018.



Premium revenue for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 increased $2.4 million, or 5.8%, to $45.0 million from $42.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, premium revenue increased $7.7 million, or 6.0%, to $135.3 million from $127.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in premium revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in the Medicare supplement line of business in the Company’s life and health operations, coupled with an increase in the automobile physical damage line of business in the Company’s property and casualty operations.

Excluding the effects of realized or unrealized gains or losses and taxes, operating loss (as defined below) increased to $2.3 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to operating loss of $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2018. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported operating loss of $5.7 million, as compared to operating loss of $2.8 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in operating losses for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 was primarily the result of increased claims in the Medicare supplement line of business in the Company’s life and health operations.

Commenting on the third quarter, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “We are working vigorously to turn our Medicare supplement line of business back to profitability with appropriate rate adjustments coupled with controlled underwriting and distribution. And sales in the Company’s ancillary lines of business have reached historical highs, primarily as a result of success in the Worksite division. This is proof positive that our product diversification efforts are bearing fruit. Additionally, our property and casualty operations continue to steadily grow the business and return profits to the bottom line.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atlantic American Corporation

Financial Data

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Insurance premiums Life and health $ 30,530 $ 29,507 $ 92,221 $ 88,305 Property and casualty 14,475 13,050 43,035 39,299 Insurance premiums, net 45,005 42,557 135,256 127,604 Net investment income 2,187 2,215 6,834 7,111 Realized investment gains (losses), net (430 ) 484 1,565 797 Unrealized gains on equity securities, net 944 1,083 2,096 753 Other income 39 31 139 88 Total revenue 47,745 46,370 145,890 136,353 Insurance benefits and losses incurred Life and health 25,279 22,415 75,831 69,934 Property and casualty 9,440 10,672 28,346 28,544 Commissions and underwriting expenses 11,471 8,722 33,995 28,456 Interest expense 533 529 1,624 1,497 Other expense 2,766 2,960 8,142 9,168 Total benefits and expenses 49,489 45,298 147,938 137,599 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,744 ) 1,072 (2,048 ) (1,246 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (352 ) 138 (392 ) (341 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,392 ) $ 934 $ (1,656 ) $ (905 ) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Net income (loss) $ (1,392 ) $ 934 $ (1,656 ) $ (905 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (352 ) 138 (392 ) (341 ) Realized investment (gains) losses, net 430 (484 ) (1,565 ) (797 ) Unrealized gains on equity securities, net (944 ) (1,083 ) (2,096 ) (753 ) Non-GAAP Operating gain (loss) $ (2,258 ) $ (495 ) $ (5,709 ) $ (2,796 ) September 30, December 31, Selected Balance Sheet Data 2019 2018 Total cash and investments $ 283,405 $ 254,559 Insurance subsidiaries 265,289 235,796 Parent and other 18,116 18,763 Total assets 383,335 344,274 Insurance reserves and policyholder funds 198,324 189,048 Debt 33,738 33,738 Total shareholders' equity 116,411 101,372 Book value per common share 5.42 4.75 Statutory capital and surplus Life and health 26,644 34,214 Property and casualty 45,386 43,467







