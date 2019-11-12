When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 11, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 11, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Taher, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Veggie & Ranch Cups with cauliflower

Company Announcement

Taher, Inc., in conjunction with Mann Packing Co., as part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, in an abundance of caution is announcing a voluntary recall of vegetable cups served in select locations in Minnesota.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall impacts only the 7.5oz Fresh Seasons Kitchen Veggie & Ranch Cup containing cauliflower sold between October 30, 2019 and November 4, 2019 in select cafeterias and vending machines in Minnesota. The cup has a UPC number of 8 10106 020334 and a sell by date of November 11, 2019.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with either the Mann Packing Co. or Taher, Inc. voluntary recall. These products have been recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Taher, Inc. at 952-945-0505 or email communications@taher.com.