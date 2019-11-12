Destination Esports Launches Full-Service Esports Integration Company

/EIN News/ -- Executives Bring Extensive Hospitality, Event, and Alliance Experience to the Gaming Industry

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For esports professionals who want to introduce online gaming adventures like no other, the perfect partner is now available. With decades of experience managing all global travel, accommodations, hotel and venue oversight, event management, and strategic alliance needs, Destination Esports™ is a full-service esports company specializing in the convergence of digital gaming with live experiences. The company announced today that their turnkey team is available to help enhance opportunities for clients interested in hosting experiential esports-focused events, managing logistics for industry events, and engaging with fans in the space.

Destination Esports, a woman-lead and woman-owned business has worked with some of the largest esports companies, developers and destinations. The company builds strategic partnerships with consumer-facing brands, purpose-created venues, and superstars in the digital gaming space, as well as offering unparalleled end-to-end event management services for live esports events. Leveraging their teams’ collective mastery of the esports industry and decades of experience managing live productions for clients of all sizes around the globe, Destination Esports helps clients establish brand identities, develop global marketing initiatives, create fan outreach strategies, and tap into esports-aligned vertical markets.

“We are grateful for the leadership role that Destination Esports took in bringing the Esports Awards from Europe to the U.S. for the first time. Kim Meltzer led us to our new home in Texas for the next three years. The dedication, attention to detail and expertise shown by the DE team ultimately led to the decision to move,” said Michael Ashford, Managing Director of Esports Awards. “Bringing the Awards to Arlington provides wider access to millions of gamers in the North American esports community, allowing us to recognize excellence, build a legacy, and acknowledge the teams, organizations, fans and others who have helped to build this industry."

Destination Esports was co-founded by Kim Meltzer and Jamie Oakley who bring more than 50 years’ combined customer experience management and event knowledge to the company. Meltzer, CEO of Destination Esports, takes an “old school hospitality” approach to the management of events and meetings. In addition to her experience with luxury hotel event production, Meltzer is highly integrated with the video gaming industry where she is known as the “Call of Duty (“COD”) and Esports Event Mom.” Oakley, Destination Esports’ CFO, has spent his career crafting elevated travel and entertainment events for some of the most recognized global hotel brands, managing every detail from budgeting to marketing and execution.

Meltzer and Oakley will be joined at Esports Awards 2019 by Destination Esports’ CMO Dorothy Ferguson. An executive gaming veteran with more than 25 years’ experience building and leading brands and has held key positions at top electronic entertainment companies including NCsoft, Wargaming, Razer, MTV Games/Harmonix, Interplay Entertainment and most recently launched and opened Two Bit Circus in downtown Los Angeles.

“Esports is at the intersection of entertainment and corporate America,” says Meltzer. “The industry demands high-quality, complex, experiential events with an array of moving parts. Esports events are coordinated like corporate events, but with the logistic complexity and production values of typical live entertainment shows. These events must not only cater to the routine needs of a large-scale production (hotel rooms, logistics, etc.), but they must also capture the essence of a video game at scale—from lights and music to staging and merchandising.”

Destination Esports™, operating in San Juan Capistrano California, is a full-service woman-owned and -lead creative group that specializes in bringing together digital experiences with live entertainment for esports audiences. The company excels at event management, experiential marketing and logistics, and the formation of strategic alliances, working with global destinations and venues, esports teams, talent, broadcasters, investors, gaming publishers, production companies, and brands that want to lead in this specialized market. From brand identities to showcasing development talents, Destination Esports handles it all. For more information about Destination Esports, please visit desintationesports.com . 2019 Destination Esports LLC. All Rights Reserved. Destination Esports.

