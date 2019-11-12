Global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market: Growth, Trends & Insights (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Product and Service, Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS), Method (Cell-based Assays, In-Silico), End-point (ADME, Genotoxicity, Organ Toxicity, Dermal Toxicity), End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to reach $14.4 billion by 2025.



The factors such as ethical issues and pressure from animal activists' groups concerning the use of animals for testing, ban on animal testing on cosmetic products, support from regulatory bodies regarding the approval of in vitro tests, low costs associated with in vitro toxicology testing, and advancements in vitro methodologies are driving the growth of the global in-vitro toxicology testing market.



Synergetic relationships between various stakeholders of the industry, and increasing toxicology databases to facilitate the use of in vitro test methods are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, failure to establish intricacies of in vivo conditions and limited in vitro models to test complex endpoints hinders the growth of this market.

Based on the product type, the consumables segment is estimated to dominate the global in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, mainly due to the increasing number of in vitro tests being performed across the globe leading to the recurrent purchase of reagents and other labware. However, the software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing computer models and algorithms being developed to predict the toxicity of the test substances.



On the basis of technology, the cell culture technologies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of 3D cell culture and stem cell models.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

Europe commanded the largest share of the global market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific (APAC). The large share of this region is mainly attributed to factors such as the ban on animal testing for cosmetics and its ingredients, and government initiatives to promote the reduction of the use of animals for toxicity testing. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, owing to increasing biotech investments in this region and growing collaborations between local and foreign companies.



The major players operating in the global in-vitro toxicology testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck (Germany), and GE Healthcare (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), among others.

Key Questions Answered



Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product & service, technology, method, end-point, end-user, and region/countries?

What was the historical market size for in vitro toxicology testing across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

Who are the major players in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

What are the recent developments in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global in vitro toxicology testing market and how do they compete with the global players?



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Market Assessment, by Product

3.4. Market Assessment, by Technology

3.5. Market Assessment, by Method

3.6. Market Assessment, by End Point

3.7. Market Assessment, by End-user

3.8. Regional Analysis

3.9. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Ban on Animal Testing for Cosmetics

4.2.2. Need to Develop Early Toxicology Testing Methods

4.2.3. Advancements in In Vitro Methodologies

4.2.4. Low Cost Associated with In Vitro Methodologies

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Failure to Establish Intricacies of In Vivo Conditions

4.3.2. Limited In Vitro Models to Test Complex Endpoints

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Synergistic Relationships between Industry Stakeholders

4.4.2. Increasing Toxicology Databases

4.5. Regulatory Agencies



5. In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Equipment

5.3. Assay Kits

5.4. Consumables

5.5. Software

5.6. Services



6. In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cell Culture Technologies

6.3. High-Throughput Screening Technologies

6.4. Omics Technologies



7. In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cell-Based Assays

7.3. Biochemical Assays

7.4. In-Silico

7.5. Ex-Vivo



8. In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by End Point

8.1. Introduction

8.2. ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion)

8.3. Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization

8.4. Genotoxicity

8.5. Cytotoxicity

8.6. Ocular Toxicity

8.7. Organ Toxicity

8.8. Phototoxicity

8.9. Dermal Toxicity

8.10. Other Toxicity End Points



9. In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

9.3. Cosmetics Industry

9.4. Food Industry

9.5. Chemical Industry



10. Geographic Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Germany

10.2.2. U.K.

10.2.3. France

10.2.4. Italy

10.2.5. Spain

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. North America

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. RoAPAC

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

11.2. Market Share Analysis

11.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.2. Merck KGaA

11.2.3. GE Healthcare



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, Recent Developments)

12.1. SGS S.A.

12.2. Covance Inc. (A Part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holding)

12.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.4. Qiagen N.V.

12.5. GE Healthcare

12.6. Eurofins Scientific

12.7. Merck KGaA

12.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.9. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

12.10. Catalent Inc.



