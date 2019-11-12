Synup Accelerates AI Development With Hiring of Vasu Sundarababu

Leading technology innovator will oversee machine learning and predictive analytics applications for the Intent Marketing Cloud

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synup (/sign-up/), the Intent Marketing Cloud powering customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty for global brands, announced today the hiring of Vasu Sundarababu as Head of Data Science. As one of the world’s leading authorities on the business applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Sundarababu will oversee the ongoing development of Synup AI and the big data infrastructure that will further advance the machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities of the Intent Marketing Cloud.



Sundarababu joins Synup following the launch of the Intent Marketing Cloud and Synup AI, technologies that compile, analyze and make actionable the brand and business data most important for driving consumer intent and purchase consideration. Powering features like automated reputation management, customer acquisition, and business content recommendations, Synup AI will optimize first, second, and third-party data in the Intent Marketing Cloud to drive engagement and conversion for brands and their business locations.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Synup as they deploy these innovative new applications for machine learning at a critical time for brands,” Sundarababu said. “Synup is the industry leader in intent marketing and customer acquisition across search marketing, social media, and voice search. Machine learning and marketing AI not only help marketers more effectively predict and act on what’s impacting purchase consideration, but also reduce the cost to acquire new customers across all of their business entities - whether physical locations or digital-only brand presence.”

Prior to joining Synup, Sundarababu served as a senior vice president at CSS Corporation in New York City, where he defined AI and automation strategy and eventually oversaw the digital and engineering business units. At CSS Corporation, Sundarababu launched a series of industry-leading products and platforms that won 12 prestigious technology awards over the course of three years. Sundarababu has also held leadership positions overseeing technology applications at Oracle, Wipro and FICO.

“The future of marketing technology will rely on capturing consumer intent, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to have Vasu leading our data science team,” said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup. “As we look toward the new year and the powerful machine learning capabilities we are building into the Synup Intent Marketing Cloud, Vasu’s industry-leading expertise and proven track record will be an invaluable asset.”

About Synup

Synup, the leading Intent Marketing Cloud™, transforms a brand’s ability to deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations, devices, and digital media channels. Brands can now analyze and optimize how consumers engage with their businesses - from reviews to chatbots, videos to voice search, menus to product recommendations - with an easy-to-use SaaS platform. Synup AI, the machine-learning technology that underpins the Intent Marketing Cloud, enables clients to adapt their local business content and information - in real-time - to match consumer buying behavior. This increases local brand awareness, customer acquisition, and loyalty.

Today, thousands of companies use Synup to drive better business results. Synup is headquartered in New York City with operations in APAC, EMEA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK. Learn more at www.synup.com.

Press Contact:

Brett House, SVP Growth

brett.house@synup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.