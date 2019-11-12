Connor Appoints Anthony Hargreaves as Managing Director to Launch IT Security Advisory Practice

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor (http://connor-consulting.com/), a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing solutions today announced the appointment of Anthony Hargreaves as Managing Director responsible for establishing and developing Connor’s IT security and risk management advisory solutions.



“As companies continue to adopt cloud technologies and are challenged by compliance and regulatory requirements, there is an unquestioned demand for expert advisory services to help them successfully navigate these requirements,” said Viresh Chana, CEO of Connor. “Anthony will play a critical role in spearheading our entrance and growth within the IT security space and positioning Connor as a leader in IT security and risk management advisory.”

Most recently, Anthony was a Director for RSM, where he was overseeing Security, Privacy, and Risk (GRC) at RSM. Prior to working for RSM, Anthony worked in various IT practice and auditor positions at Clark Nuber PS, EY, and Safeway.

With the addition of IT security and risk management offerings, Connor is primed to take a monumental step forward as we continue to expand our advisory and compliance practice to meet the increasingly complex needs and requirements of our customers. It’s this customer-first approach and ability to provide the deepest levels of technical expertise that allows some of the largest companies in the world to place their trust in Connor to help them maximize their licensing and IT initiatives.

Anthony is a seasoned veteran with over twenty years of IT security experience providing risk assessments, data governance strategies, SOC2 attestation and vendor compliance services. As an industry thought leader and technology enthusiast, Anthony frequently speaks at cybersecurity events, is an avid crypto-currency observer, and cloud adoption evangelist. Anthony graduated with a Masters in Business and Technology (MBT) from the University of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

“With data assets becoming so intrinsically connected to people, instead of just a pure business transaction, compliance and IT security are becoming the currency of trust when you are working with another organization,” said Hargreaves. “I’m excited to be part of a team that provides a comprehensive solution of security and compliance technology, expert services, and proven methodologies that will provide that level of peace of mind.”

