Global Power Rental Industry
Power Rental market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 1%. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
New York, Nov. 12, 2019
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.2 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$363.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$309 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$619.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aggreko PLC; APR Energy; Ashtead Group Plc.; Atlas Copco AB; Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins, Inc.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Herc Holdings, Inc.; Kohler Co.; Multiquip Inc.; Rental Solutions & Services; Smart Energy Solutions; Soenergy International, Inc.; Speedy Hire Plc; United Rentals, Inc.; Wacker Neuson SE; Wartsila Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799408/?utm_source=GNW
