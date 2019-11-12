Global Pressure Transmitter Industry

Pressure Transmitter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$738. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. Differential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Differential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Differential will reach a market size of US$56.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$207.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Dwyer Instruments, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Endress+Hauser AG; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG; Yokogawa Electric Corporation





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

DWYER INSTRUMENTS

EMERSON ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

WIKA ALEXANDER WIEGAND SE & CO. KG

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

