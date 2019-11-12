Frost & Sullivan Names Flexera a Market Leader for Software Licensing and Monetization (SLM)

Flexera recognized for its Leadership in the Software Segment, the Largest and Fastest Growing Segment in Licensing and Monetization

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , a demonstrated leader in software installation, open source software scanning, and software monetization, today announced that it won the 2019 Market Leadership Award for the Software Enforced Segment of the Global Software License Management Software Market from analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. In addition, new Frost & Sullivan research shows that software-based solutions constitute the largest segment within software licensing and monetization (SLM) and will be the fastest growing segment through 2025.



In exhaustive research on the SLM space over the past decade, updated Frost & Sullivan reports found:

Market Size of SLM Is Growing : The SLM market will see a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% through 2025. The current estimate for the total addressable market (TAM) is between $3 and $4 billion, or 10x the current SLM market penetration.

: The SLM market will see a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% through 2025. The current estimate for the total addressable market (TAM) is between $3 and $4 billion, or 10x the current SLM market penetration. Software Enforcement is the Largest and Fastest Growing Segment within SLM : The Software Enforcement Segment of SLM is the largest segment today (54.4%) of the SLM market, compared to 32.3% of the hardware segment. Software enforcement revenue will roughly double by 2025 and is growing faster than the overall SLM market.

: The Software Enforcement Segment of SLM is the largest segment today (54.4%) of the SLM market, compared to 32.3% of the hardware segment. Software enforcement revenue will roughly double by 2025 and is growing faster than the overall SLM market. Flexera is a Market Leader in Software Enforcement Segment of SLM: Frost & Sullivan concludes that Flexera’s monetization platform enables software and device manufacturers to implement a wide range of digital monetization models for Cloud, SaaS, IoT, on-premises, and embedded applications.

Frost & Sullivan concludes that Flexera’s monetization platform enables software and device manufacturers to implement a wide range of digital monetization models for Cloud, SaaS, IoT, on-premises, and embedded applications. Frost & Sullivan Names Flexera the Winner of the 2019 Market Leadership Award for the Software Enforced Segment of the Global Software License Management Software Market: Evaluating leading SLM vendors across six categories (including growth strategy excellence, implementation excellence, brand strength, product quality, customer ownership experience, and price/performance value), Frost & Sullivan named Flexera a top vendor in the software segment of the SLM market.

“By identifying the continuing need for software enforced solutions to grow, Flexera is well positioned to continue to be a major market force for the foreseeable future. That’s why Frost & Sullivan is awarding Flexera the 2019 Market Leadership Award for the Software Enforced Segment of the Global Software License Management Software Market,” said Mukul Krishna, Global Practice Head – Digital Media, at Frost & Sullivan. “Monetization and optimization are now the primary goals of SLM offerings. Analytics will become the key to maximize monetization. This is the age of software and software-defined business. SLM vendors have a unique opportunity to serve as partners to advise and support their customers with best practices and technology solutions during their digital transformation.”

“We are proud to be awarded the market leader for electronic software licensing and entitlement management. It reflects the growth and success Flexera is seeing in the software monetization business, with both traditional software companies as well as Enterprise and Industrial IoT device companies,” said Brent Pietrzak, SVP and General Manager Supplier Division at Flexera. “We are working closely with our customers to map out the future of monetization, including industry-leading usage intelligence solutions.”

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan , the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About Flexera

Flexera ’s solutions help software and IoT companies build and deliver secure products while protecting intellectual property. Make a great first impression with your software – with the gold standard for Windows and multi-platform installations. Leverage the power of open source and future-proof your business by eliminating compliance and security risk. Implement flexible monetization models, become a digital leader and grow recurring revenue while keeping your customers front and center. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit www.flexerasoftware.com .

