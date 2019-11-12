World Hearing Implants Market Review 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearing Implants Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hearing implants market was valued at about $0.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.06 billion at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2022.



Aging population is increasing worldwide and loss of hearing is one of the most common age related disorder in the aged above 60 years. In 2017, population aged above 60 years was more than 600 million and with the increasing geriatric population, the demand for hearing implants is expected to rise. Therefore, increasing aging population is expected to drive the market for hearing implants in the future.



The surgical procedure for implanting hearing implants are associated with various risks and is expected to restraint the market growth in the future. During the surgery, there are possibilities of facial nerve damage which can lead to complete or partial paralysis on the same side of the face as the implant. Due to this and other complications such as development of meningitis, cerebrospinal fluid leakage, infection and others, people prefer conventional hearing aids over implants. Hence, restraining the growth of hearing implants market.



Companies in hearing implants market are making implants using 3D printing in binaural cochlear surgeries. The technology focuses on developing customized 3D printed implants using biocompatible materials to treat anatomical defects with the help of stem cells. Sonova manufactures binaural cochlear implants, which uses two different modes of stimulation, electrical and acoustic to enhance hearing and better discrimination of speech.



Cochlear implant manufacturers have to submit information regarding the material used, efficacy based on clinical trials, any adverse effects to the FDA. The manufacturer can begin the sale of the implants in the USA only after receiving approval from the FDA.



Major players in the market are Sonova (Switzerland), Advanced Bionics AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG, William Demant Holding Group (Denmark) and Microson S.A. (Spain).



Advanced Bionics AG (Switzerland)

Microson S.A. (Spain)

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens AG

Sonova

William Demant Holding Group (Denmark)

