KISSCAM IN THE ERA OF ‘ME TOO.’ SENSITIVITIES: The Kisscam “Arena Contest”

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena-based “kiss cams” have delighted and entertained sports fans for over 30 years. The spontaneous nature of live-feed kiss cams, however, can sometimes lead to uncomfortable, awkward, and at times, unwanted interactions between attendees. In the era of ‘me too.’ and the need for greater social consciousness, the standard kiss cam video can present risks and problems for sports fans. As entertaining as it may be for the rest of an arena, capturing and displaying unwanted (or even awkward) interactions on a video screen the size of a building may not present the ideal means of entertaining arena guests in a manner this is safe for all fans.

Kisscam LLC has solved this problem with its innovative and patented “Kisscam Arena Contest” that eliminates many (if not all) of the risks of inappropriate behavior. The Kisscam Contest creates an arguably superior method for capturing and displaying the fun and entertaining concept originally behind the standard, live kiss cam experience.

During the early part of a game, fans are encouraged to use the Kisscam App to submit pictures or videos for entry in the Kisscam Contest. All entries are directed to the KissCam operations team, which verifies approves appropriate content for possible display. Once semifinalists are chosen by the Kisscam team, the images (or videos) are uploaded onto the arena screen(s) and the fans are invited to vote on their favorite picture or video.

The technology required to support the contest is embedded in the Kisscam App and is designed to integrate seamlessly into standard venue video production systems. The Kisscam Arena Contest extends the popular “kiss cam” segment well into the game, which allows for more fan engagement and entertainment. The Kisscam App is also available outside o download and be enjoyed outside the game as a fun and exciting way to share pictures and special moments with friends and family.

The Kisscam team is looking forward to discussing its innovative Arena Contest with venue owners, concert promoters and sports teams worldwide about the advantages of the contest. If you are interested in learning more about the Kisscam Arena Contest, please contact Dana Veitch, Kisscam founder and president at Dana@KissCam.com and (303) 829-7306.

About Kisscam LLC:

Dana Veitch, the founder and president of Kisscam LLC recognized the value of the Kisscam brand by launching the Kisscam social media app in 2013. Veitch always found the typical “kiss cam” entertaining and fun and decided to bring the kiss cam out of sports venues and onto phone and device users worldwide. The Arena Contest is an extension of this application that transforms the old “kiss cam” into a safer and more fan-friendly social contest. Kisscam LLC is an international promoter of efforts to end child trafficking globally.

Dana Veitch Kisscam LLC 303-829-7306 dana@kisscam.com Joshua Eldelstein The Strategic Perspective LLC. 408-210-0043 joshua.edelstein@thestrategicperspective.com



