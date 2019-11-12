Command Alkon ELEVATE Conference Leaves Attendees with Vision and Vitality

Industry Players are Enthusiastic, Ready to Disrupt the Status Quo, and Embrace Technology in the Platform Era

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to announce that their annual ELEVATE Conference was well-attended and left attendees with key insights on emerging trends and disruptive technologies, and how to adapt to these new innovations to make smarter decisions faster, achieve break-through performance, and deliver truly differentiated experiences across the community.



“Per its name, this year’s Conference did just that – it ELEVATED attendee experience and industry enrichment to new levels,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “The world of collaboration is experiencing transformation at every level; new players, technologies, and ways of thinking – and Command Alkon is truly grateful to be at the forefront of this conversation.”

Keynote Presentations:

Ryan Estis - Ryan Estis, Chief Experience Officer at Estis and Associates, coached the audience through unleashing their inner superhero to remove the uncertainty that threatens to hinder performance. Attendees learned how to embrace change and leverage innovation as a catalyst to boost their organizations into new levels of growth and success in today’s hyper-connected and ultra-competitive business environment. Another major theme was workplace culture; how to ensure employees share the same vision and set of values; and how to effectively use emerging technology to improve communication, culture, and work-life.

Keith Donovan, Stacy Smedley, Aaron Snowdon – Leaders from Skanska, Microsoft, and Cadman joined together for a panel discussion highlighting Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar, multi-year Redmond Campus Renovation Project and to discuss taking sustainability in Construction to the next level.

Steve Jones – Steve Jones, Senior Director, Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics discussed how new technologies are rapidly transforming all global industries. Dodge Data & Analytics is a recognized leader in conducting cutting edge research on the adoption, value, and challenges of technology usage by owners, designers and contractors and publishing compelling findings in its SmartMarket Report series. Steve shared highlights of his team’s research on how this digital transformation is impacting the heavy construction sector, with examples of innovative ways practitioners are applying digital tools and practices to benefit all parties.

A hot topic of the Conference was CONNEX – The Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work. The CONNEX Platform allows businesses within the heavy construction industry to harness problem-solving energies and gain insights into every aspect of their supply chain. The platform empowers companies to simplify data and analytics across their trading partners and streamline operations for greater efficiency and productivity.

Early adopter of the CONNEX Platform, Ryan Bartholomew of Lauren Concrete, took the stage with Ed Broach of Alamo Cement Company and shared their same vision of how CONNEX provides real-time visibility across their transactions to boost productivity and enable digital collaboration among one another.

Nearly fifty companies exhibited and sponsored the conference, and over 40 companies were recognized during the annual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony, which highlights industry excellence and exceptional individual performance.

There was something for everyone at ELEVATE 2019 – including “PowerTalk” sessions organized into five distinct growth and success tracks, panels that addressed industry issues, Solution Labs with Command Alkon experts, extra training with TRAININGDAYS Extended sessions, and interactive “Innovation Zones” where attendees could choose across first-rate technology demonstrations and discussions.

The location of next year’s ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo, was announced at the end of the opening keynote. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in sunny Hollywood, Florida will house the 2020 premier event. More details will be rolling out in the months to come. Be sure to keep up with all things ELEVATE year-round on the Events page of Mastery by Command Alkon.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to producers, suppliers and haulers of ready mixed concrete, aggregate, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete. Our integrated supply chain solutions create a digital collaboration platform where tools and data capture and coordinate interactions among supply chain trading partners to drive efficiency and profits. For over 40 years, our people, software, and automation enable clients to interact and transact with one another. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

