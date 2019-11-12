Peter C. Gonzalez Named President of Stratus Capital Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Gonzalez will lead successful Denver-based investment firm as both President and COO.



Denver, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chairman of Stratus Capital Corporation Richard Dean has announced the appointment of Peter C. Gonzalez as its new President and COO. Dean will join forces with Gonzalez to lead the company, transitioning himself to the role of Chairman and CEO.

Dean said of the appointment, “Pete has a solid track record providing outstanding returns in real estate investment ventures. Together as we develop the team, we represent a group with decades of combined experience to deliver results through the core areas of our business. I know that with Peter’s expertise and leadership, Stratus Capital and our stakeholders will be marching down a steady path.”

In addition to its specialty in real estate investment, Stratus Capital is expanding into vertically integrated business with a real estate basis. “We are committed to offering our partners smart investment opportunities by embracing the evolving market,” said Gonzalez. “Real estate investment is the cornerstone of our business, but we are also constantly exploring opportunities in innovative markets.” Stratus Capital will continue to maintain its primary focus on real estate investment opportunities within it’s core areas of focus and expertise. Stratus Capital trades under the ticker SRUS.

About Stratus Capital: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Stratus Capital Corporation is an investment firm specializing in real estate investment across multiple asset types. Its areas of expertise include multifamily investment, commercial property investment, and repositioning real estate based assets. Stratus Capital also facilitates investments in the specialty contractor and finance markets.

Contact:

Peter Gonzalez

pgonzalez@stratuscapcorp.com

/(720) 214-5000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.