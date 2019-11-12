Eagle Health Expands its Occupational Health Services With New FDA Contract Win

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September marked the award of a new contract to Eagle Health, a Cape Fox subsidiary, expanding our occupational health services to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Under an umbrella contract with an ordering period of five years, Eagle Health delivers occupational health clinical services based on separate task order awards. The first task order began in October with a transition-in period and initial clinic operations support.

The team assigned to the National Capital Region consists of a Project Manager, Nurse Manager – National Capital Region Clinical Coordinator, Staff Physicians, Staff Nurses, a Certified Medical Technician, and an on-call Specialty Infectious Disease Physician. Their support covers five clinics and 16,000 FDA employees in the National Capital Region. The Main Health Unit is in Silver Spring, Maryland, with the others located across Maryland.

Eagle Health is expected to provide program and project management, transition services, Occupational Health Unit operation, and medical services, including immunization and surveillance programs to FDA office, laboratory, and field locations. To support these efforts, our team draws on expertise honed at the National Institutes of Health, where Concentric Methods, another Cape Fox Corporation subsidiary, has successfully performed occupational medical services previously.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

