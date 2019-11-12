ALION RECEIVES APPRAISAL AT CAPABILITY MATURITY MODEL INTEGRATION LEVEL 3 FOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AND SERVICES

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies announced today that its software development and services practices have once again been appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Level 3. The rating applies to CMMI Development (CMMI DEV) as well as CMMI Services and Service System Development (CMMI SVC + SSD). The appraisal was performed by the Software Quality Center, LLC and measured Alion’s modeling and simulation solutions ranging from interactive training to decision support, along with custom software and services that can enhance enterprise IT operations.

“Alion is committed to providing our customers with the highest level of quality and best value. Receiving CMMI Level 3 appraisal validates that our teams are dedicated to industry best practices and apply continuous improvements to exceed expectations and deliver top quality solutions to our mission partners,” said Katie Selbe, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber Network Solutions Group.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time. The CMMI appraisal process provides a standard industry benchmark to measure an organization’s capability and performance. The CMMI DEV model is used primarily by software engineering activities, while the CMMI SVC+SSD model is used by organizations that provide on-going services of a highly technical nature. Alion has previously been appraised at CMMI level 3 for CMMI DEV and CMMI SVC+SSD in 2016 and 2013.



ABOUT CMMI INSTITUTE

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevates performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. To learn more about the CMMI Institute, visit https://CMMIinstitute.com

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation’s most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Big Data Analytics and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit alionscience.com.

Donna Charapich Alion Science and Technology 703-269-3473 dcharapich@alionscience.com



