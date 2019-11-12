BDO surpasses 1 million meals for Drive Away Hunger campaign

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BDO Canada announced that it has exceeded 1 million meals to fight hunger, supporting Farm Credit Canada’s annual Drive Away Hunger campaign. The meals go directly to food banks and school feeding programs in Canada.

For the 12th year, BDO offices from across the country hosted events in their communities to help bring meals to the less fortunate. The firm raised a total of 1,011,000 meals this year alone. Furthermore, the top five performing offices were:

Alexandria, Ontario

Pembina Valley, Manitoba

Red Deer, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver, British Columbia

“Drive Away Hunger is an important initiative we have been proud to be a part of for the past decade,” said Pat Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Canada. “This year, I am particularly proud of how the BDO team came together to raise over one million meals for local communities across the country. This is our BDO culture in action and it’s remarkable what we can achieve working together.”

To date, BDO has collected over 5,900,000 meals to help reduce hunger in communities across Canada.

“With 1.1 million visits to food banks in Canada every month, we know that hunger is an ongoing issue in our country,” said Christopher Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. “We are so thankful for companies like BDO Canada who participate in Farm Credit Canada’s Drive Away Hunger Program and help make it a success.”

Established in 2004, Drive Away Hunger came to be when a Farm Credit Canada employee drove an open-cab tractor trailer around Ontario for eight days to collect almost 60,000 pounds of food. The campaign has grown to become the largest employee-led food drive in Canada, with 100 per cent of donations directly benefiting local charities.

To learn more about the 2019 FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign, visit www.fccdriveawayhunger.ca.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we’re able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. Over 73,000 people working out of more than 1,500 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of $8.1 billion.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

About Farm Credit Canada

FCC is Canada’s leading agriculture lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $33 billion. Our employees are dedicated to the future of Canadian agriculture and its role in feeding an ever-growing world. We provide flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and agri-food industry. As a self-sustaining Crown corporation, our profits are reinvested back into the agriculture and food industry we serve and the communities where our customers and employees live and work while providing an appropriate return to our shareholder. Visit fcc.ca or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and on Twitter @FCCagriculture.

Hayley Shaughnessy Proof Inc. (416) 969-2717 hshaughnessy@getproof.com



