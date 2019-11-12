Analysis on the World Market for Car Care Products (2015-2025): Cleaning & Protection Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Care Product Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car care product market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.



The growing high-performance chemicals are used for long-lasting quality and durability of vehicles. Aging of vehicles and the declining trend of replacement of vehicles also tilt the balance in favor of car care service market. The market is mainly driven by increasing safety and security needs by proper maintenance, higher customer awareness about vehicle upkeep and periodic maintenance mandated by governments backed by growing vehicle production.



Cleaning products are projected to be the leading segment of the overall Car Care product market during the forecast period



Cleaning products segment dominates the global car care product with the maximum market share of the total Car Care Product and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Making cars look good people are using hundreds of car-care products today. The growing demands for the motor vehicle are increasing gradually, resulting in increased consumer demand for after-market services such as car washes.



The segment is mainly driven by interior cleaning and hand wax services followed by exterior cleaning, shampoo floor mats, and upholstery cleaning. Multipurpose products are fast acting, provide repellant and protection properties to ensure long-lasting cleaning benefits. Due to the multipurpose products, Odor neutralizing, ease of use, and environmentally friendly sustainable products.



Europe accounts for the largest share of the global Car Care Product market during the forecast period



On the basis of region, the car care products market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2016 Europe dominates the global car care products with a maximum market share of the entire car care products market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025.



With used cars becoming a more viable option for first-time buyers, increased government scrutiny of the developing sales network would positively impact the independent aftermarket and thereby affect the demand for car care product market in the aftermarket segment.



Global Car Care Product Market Competitive Landscape



Lots of manufacturers of car care products offer a wide range of products to fit aftermarket requirements. Companies, such as 3M, Turtle Wax, Illinois Tool Works, Armored AutoGroup, SOFT99, SONAX, Tetrosyl, Northern Labs, Liqui Moly, Simoniz, Autoglym, Botny, Bullsone, BiaoBang, CHIEF, Rainbow, Mothers, Auto Magic are the key players in manufacturing car care product.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights



5. Car Care Product Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Vehicle Type

5.2.4. By Region



6. Car Care Product Market, By Product Type

6.1. Key Product Type Trends

6.2. Cleaning Product

6.3. Protection Product



7. Car Care Product Market, By Application

7.1. Key Application Trends

7.2. Auto Beauty Shop

7.3. Individual Consumers



8. Car Care Product Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1. Key Vehicle Type Trends

8.2. Passenger Cars

8.3. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)



9. Company Profiles



3M

Turtle Wax

Illinois Tool Works

Armored AutoGroup

SOFT99

SONAX

Tetrosyl

Northern Labs

Liqui Moly

Simoniz

Autoglym

Botny

Bullsone

BiaoBang

CHIEF

Rainbow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vns7gk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.