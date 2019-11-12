Bits In Glass Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

The program assessed the company’s commitment to trust, high-performance, growth of a culture of innovation and the effectiveness of leadership

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bits In Glass (BIG), an award-winning software consulting firm serving clients across North America is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Great Place to Work® organization is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.



The Great Place to Work® test that is used to qualify companies for the certification leverages 30 years of research to quantify the current state of a workplace’s culture and show how it compares to the best organizations in its industry. It looks at three key areas:



How much the employees trust the people they work for (assessed through perceptions of credibility, respect, and fairness)

Whether employees have pride in what they do

Whether employees experience camaraderie with colleagues

“Culture is at the core of great innovation. I believe that we have been able to provide our customers with the most innovative and effective solutions largely because of our commitment to maintaining our culture, across all offices and across all lines of business,” said Patrick Golec, BIG Partner and Vice President of Human Resources.

“BIG’s most important asset is its team, and we’ve known from day one that investing in the well-being of our team members would be vital to our success,” said Lee Mainman, BIG Partner, and Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This can be a challenge when a company grows as fast as ours has in the last few years. I think that the key reason that we’ve been able to maintain a strong, productive culture is by committing to providing employees with the best work experience possible.”

85% of the evaluation is based on the employees’ experience of trust and the ability to reach their full human potential as part of the organization. The remainder of the assessment is based on the employee’s daily experience of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of leadership.

About Bits In Glass (BIG)

Bits In Glass (BIG) is an award-winning software consulting firm helping companies outpace the competition, drive rapid growth, and deliver superior customer value through technology. Our expert consultants find innovative solutions to solve the most complex business challenges across multiple industries and verticals. Trusted by hundreds of clients, we’re the partner of choice for many business transformation projects, working with market leaders who are disrupting and driving transformation across all aspects of modern business. BIG partners with leading technology companies including Appian for Business Process Management (BPM), MuleSoft for API-Led Systems Integration, and Blue Prism for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Learn more at BitsInGlass.com.

For more information, high-res photos or to schedule an interview:

Media Contact: Brittany Whitmore

Email: Press@bitsinglass.com

Phone: 1-415-712-2490

Edmonton Team Picture https://storage.pardot.com/93452/225807/EdmontonGPTW.jpg

Toronto Team Picture https://storage.pardot.com/93452/225809/TorontoGPTW.jpg

Calgary Team Picture https://storage.pardot.com/93452/225805/CalgaryGPTW.jpg

Great Place to Work https://storage.pardot.com/93452/225811/GPTW_Certified___2019_10__Oct_2019___Oct_2020____EN.png



