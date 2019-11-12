Analysis on Global Gallic Acid Markets, 2018 to 2025: Pharma, Food, Industrial & Electronic Grade

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gallic Acid Market, By Type, By Applications, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gallic Acid Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to a wide range of industrial uses of Gallic acid including its role as standard for determing phenolic content of analytes in pharmaceutical industry and uses of Gallic acid as source material for ink, paints and colour developer.



Application of Gallic Acid to make dyes for leather and hair products make dyes for leather and hair products and use of Gallic acid being anti-microbial, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-mutagenic and antioxidant in food industry will increase the global Gallic Acid market in upcoming year.



Moreover, use of Gallic Acid pharmacology to impart medicinal properties that are hepatoprotective and neuroprotective and Gallic Acid as anti-carcinogenic and anti-microbial make it an important intermediary which will drive the promising future of Gallic acid market in the pharmaceutical and therapeutic industry.



Further, applications of Gallic Acid in the prevention and treatment of cardio-vascular diseases and Cancer, to quantify the phenol content in various analytes especially used by the food industry and other pharmaceutical industries as well will grow Gallic acid market in forecast period.



Pharma Grade type of Gallic Acid market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of product type, the Gallic Acid market has been segmented into Pharma grade, food Grade, Industrial Grade, and Electronic Grade. Pharma grade dominates the global Gallic Acid owing to applications of Gallic acid as used to examine the phenol content in various analytes especially used by pharmaceutical industries.



Moreover, it can also be used as the starting chemical for the production of hallucinogenic alkaloid Mescaline and used in the manufacture of dyes, inks adhesives, and other chemicals. Food Grade will be the fastest growing product type in Gallic acid market owing to use of Gallic acid as being anti-microbial, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-mutagenic and antioxidant in food products.



Antioxidant is projected to leading applications purpose for use of the Gallic acid during forecast period



On the basis of application, the global silicon carbide market has been segmental into Antioxidants, Biological Activity, Medical Applications and Other. By application type, Antioxidant will lead the market owing to use of Gallic acid as antioxidant in tea, nuts, wine, and fruit and also as plasticizing effect on the zeinbased film; consequently, it increased film elasticity.



Medical industry will be fastest growing market due to huge demand of Gallic Acid for preventive and therapeutic effects in many diseases, where the oxidative stress has been implicated, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders and in aging.



North America accounts for lion's share of the global Gallic Acid market during the anticipated period



On the basis of region, the Gallic Acid market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Gallic Acid market over the forecast period owing to major demand of Gallic Acid from Pharmaceuticals and food Industry.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to major demand of Gallic Acid in food industry from China.



Global Gallic Acid Market Competitive Landscape



Companies, such as Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong, Tianxin Biotech ,GALLOCHEM, Xiangxi Gaoyuan, Chicheng Biotech, JPN Pharma, Hunan Shineway, WENZHOU OUHAI, Leshan Sanjiang, Liupanshui Shenchi, NanJing JingZhu, Guangxi Wuming are the key players in manufacturing Gallic Acid.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Gallic Acid Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry impact and Forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.4.3. opportunities

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Company market share analysis, 2017

4.9. Growth potential analysis, 2018

4.10. Strategic Outlook

4.11. Porter's analysis

4.12. PESTEL analysis



5. Global Gallic Acid Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region



6. Global Gallic Acid Market, By Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Pharma Grade

6.3. Food Grade

6.4. Industrial Grade

6.5. Electronic Grade



7. Global Gallic Acid Market, By Applications

7.1. Key Market Trends

7.2. Antioxidants

7.3. Biological Activity

7.4. Medical Applications



8. Global Gallic Acid Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Market Trends

8.2. North America

8.3. Asia

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Latin America



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Jiurui Biology

9.2. Bei Yuan Chemical

9.3. Hunan Linong

9.4. Tianxin Biotech

9.5. GALLOCHEM

9.6. Xiangxi Gaoyuan

9.7. Chicheng Biotech

9.8. JPN Pharma

9.9. Hunan Shineway

9.10. WENZHOU OUHAI

9.11. Leshan Sanjiang

9.12. Liupanshui Shenchi

9.13. NanJing JingZhu

9.14. Guangxi Wuming



