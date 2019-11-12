Safeware Welcomes Talia Waskin to the Program Development Team

Waskin will focus upon existing and new reseller partnerships for Safeware.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Talia Waskin to the company’s growing Program Development team. As a Program Development Manager, Waskin’s primary focus will be managing partnerships with resellers in the enterprise and educational technology markets to promote continued growth within these strategic relationships.

Waskin joins Safeware with years of experience in the value-added reseller channel, with a focus upon technology. Her previous experience has centered around the K-12 and Higher Education markets, which aligns with key segments of Safeware’s protection solutions.

“We are excited to add Talia’s subject matter expertise to the team” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Her experience managing channel programs within the technology industry aligns perfectly with our goal to provide exceptional support and growth opportunities to our reseller partners.”

In her previous role, Waskin was tasked with building and managing a channel program from the ground up. This experience along with her industry knowledge has prepared Waskin to lead training, sales growth, and product development for Safeware’s resellers.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

