Ancilia, Inc. Wins “Best in Show” at New York City 1st Pitch Life Science Competition

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) announces today that Ancilia, Inc., which is developing therapies to specifically target the viral components of the gut microbiome to treat disease, was named “Best in Show” by the audience at MABA’s 1st Pitch Life Science New York event held on October 31, 2019 at the Trade Commissioner Service at the Consulate General of Canada in New York City.

"The 1st Pitch Panel was very supportive of our science and business model, and we are grateful for the recognition as we continue to develop our science," stated Alexandra Sakatos, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Ancilia, Inc.

Despite significant focus on the bacterial components of the microbiome, bacteriophages make up at least half of the organisms in the gut. These phages, or viruses with a specific affinity for inducing lysis of certain bacterial cells, can attack healthy, commensal bacteria, and therefore have the potential to drive disease and prevent the efficacy of traditional bacterial therapies. Ancilia is developing therapeutics that specifically target these phages in order to treat disease.

“Ancilia is taking a novel approach to the burgeoning field of the microbiome by focusing not only on healthy gut bacteria, but their predatory phages, to engineer resistant strains," stated Dan Vickery, President, BioEnsemble, LLC., 1st Pitch panelist and MABA member. “We were impressed with their progress to date and look forward to seeing how this company continues to develop.”

“Ancilia has a unique and innovative approach to manipulating the gut biome. This will be a breakthrough and the start of a second generation of this field,” added 1st Pitch panelist Craig Kenesky, Ph.D., Esq., Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati, Head of IP, New York.

1st Pitch Life Science (http://www.1stpitchlifescience.com) is a program initiated by Mid Atlantic Bio Angels to educate early stage life science and healthcare companies and an audience consisting of life science ecosystem participants about how angel investing works. Although specific formats vary, at each event at least two early stage companies present a pitch deck and experienced investors provide either one-on-one coaching or direct constructive feedback intended to help the companies improve their chances of getting investment. The audience members vote on “Best in Show”. In all cases, the companies receive constructive criticism of the company’s presentation, business model and perceived viability in the market.

Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (http://bioangels.net) is a group of active angel investors, which meets in New York City monthly (except July and August) solely to hear from pre-screened early-stage life science companies. MABA members consist of individuals with significant expertise and experience in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including former and current corporate executives, doctors and Ph.D. scientists with product development backgrounds, successful medical entrepreneurs and analyst/investors focused on life sciences. MABA’s goal is to create an environment where the depth of investors’ knowledge coupled with the pre-screening of presenting companies enhances the potential for meaningful investment. MABA recently launched a sidecar fund (https://sidecarfund.bioangels.net/) to enable co-investment by accredited non-members.

