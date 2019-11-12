Afya Limited Announces Third Quarter 2019 Consensus Estimates

/EIN News/ -- NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today published its normalized sell-side’s consensus estimates for 3Q19, with the contributions of analysts who cover Afya on a regular basis.



Afya collected the estimates between November 1 and November 11, 2019, directly from the analysts, who normalized their estimates for comparability in terms of the impact of IFRS 16.

R$ Million (Ex - IFRS 16) Bank 1 Bank 2 Bank 3 Bank 4 Bank 5 Average Median Revenue 205.4 211.0 205.0 208.0 193.0 204.5 205.4 Adjusted EBITDA 74.7 75.0 73.0 74.0 72.0 73.7 74.0 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.4 % 35.5 % 35.6 % 35.6 % 37.3 % 36.1 % 35.6 % Adjusted Net Income 58.0 59.0 60.0 56.0 47.0 56.0 58.0



Afya will report second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, following the close of the market on Friday, November 29, 2019.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on December 2 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by Afya and can only be seen as a consensus view on Afya’s results from an outside perspective. Afya has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. Afya does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Afya or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between Afya’s actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Rule 424(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.