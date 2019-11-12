Densify and Veristor Partner to Help Customers Better Manage Complex Public Cloud Resources for Enhanced Performance & Cost Control

Partnership to capitalize on a massive $200 billion cloud market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Densify, the leader in the Cloud Resource Management software market, and Veristor Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced a joint partnership to help their mutual customers optimize spend while achieving greater security and consistent performance from complex multi-cloud environments.



According to Gartner research more than $200 billion is spent annually in the public cloud, and yet, according to a recent Densify market survey , 66% of organizations run multi-cloud environments that are not dedicated to one specific cloud type. In addition, 55% of IT professionals admit to using “best guess” and “trial and error” as their main strategies for selecting the optimal cloud resources to run their applications. This can impact the security, performance and efficiency of multi-cloud environments.

Densify provides cloud and container resource management using patented machine-learning that learns the user’s cloud workloads’ usage patterns and makes recommendations on precisely which type of workloads to purchase. With pre-packaged reporting and analysis, customers gain immediate visibility into their cloud spend and usage, are able to run applications better, select the right workloads, and better understand and control their cost. Additionally, Densify customers are kept up to date with the latest developments across all cloud providers and optimization becomes a continual process. This is something many organizations find difficult or impossible to do on an ongoing basis.

“While cost reduction continues to be an important driver for cloud-based environments, it’s also important for customers to benefit from incremental functionality,” said Ferrol Macon, Vice President, Architecture and Strategy, Veristor. “When you are able to give clients confidence that their cloud applications are secure, high performing and continuously optimized, their people and infrastructure management become more efficient and they are better able to achieve the business goals they set for themselves by moving to a cloud operating model.”

Together, Densify and Veristor deliver the solutions and services that help customers get needed visibility across their hybrid cloud infrastructure. As a result, organizations are better able to execute against their cloud initiatives and reap cloud benefits, while avoiding unnecessary risk.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Veristor,” said Chuck Tatham, SVP of Business Development, Densify. “Their relentless focus on customer success along with innovative ways of addressing next generation infrastructure and proven process is very unique. We look forward to many successes together.”

Veristor is offering Densify solutions as part of its suite of data center solutions and services for on-premise, cloud and hybrid cloud environments that realize the freedom, agility and mobility businesses require. To learn more, visit www.densify.com and www.veristor.com .

About Densify

Densify is the developer of Cloe, the most advanced patented Cloud & Container Resource Management technology. Densify’s machine-learning cloud management capabilities give the world’s largest organizations the ability to automate cloud and container workload management, improve application performance, allowing them to proactively select cloud resources in the most financially prudent way. With Densify, Cloud Engineers, Cloud Architects, IT Finance teams and Container platform owners are able to ensure that applications continuously get the optimal resources they need at the lowest possible spend.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today’s most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT’s just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

