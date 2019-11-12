Bitmain Increases its Mining to 30 MW at Texas Facility - Managed by DMG

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Bitmain is the industry-leading fabless manufacturer of computing chips





Bitmain has increased its Texas facility’s total capacity to 65 MW





Bitmain has increased the number of its miners in the Texas facility to approximately 30 MW





DMG continues to manage Bitmain’s expanded crypto-mining operations in Texas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, is pleased to announce that Bitmain has shipped an additional allotment of its Antminers to its Texas facility, which is now managed by DMG.

This new shipment will consume approximately 15 MW of additional power which is an approximate 50% increase in mining hardware which is currently being used for bitcoin mining. Installation of the new miners will increase the power consumption at the Texas facility by more than 50% as the additional miners are a newer model. Bitmain’s Texas facility has the potential to expand to more than 300 MW, to make it one of the largest bitcoin mining facilities in the future. Bitmain and DMG will continue to work together to expand the capacity and to ensure efficient operations of Bitmain’s newest technology ASIC miners.

DMG’s COO, Sheldon Bennett commented, “When we began the relationship with Bitmain, our intention was always to continue to expand the total number of miners under DMG’s management. For the past month DMG’s team has been managing more than 10,000 miners and we are excited that Bitmain has now decided to increase this by an additional 50%. We will continue to work diligently to ensure smooth and efficient operations at the Texas facility. Furthermore, we have added to the team additional employees, all from the local area. We look forward to continuing to employ the local workforce as the facility expands.”

DMG also reports it has granted 1,850,000 stock options to various directors, employees, and consultants at an exercise price of $0.15, vesting quarterly over 12 months, with a three-year term.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. is a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG, with its Blockseer division located in Silicon Valley, intends to be the global leader in industrial scale crypto mine hosting – Mining as a Service (MaaS), crypto mining, blockchain forensics/analytics, and blockchain platform development.

