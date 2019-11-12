Virtusa Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced its Healthcare and Life Sciences practices have earned HITRUST CSF Certified status for information security by HITRUST on the following platforms: Active Directory, Endpoints, and Network Devices.



The HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s application development, testing, production support, and infrastructure management services teams have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Virtusa in an elite group of organizations that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Virtusa was assessed against 267 controls. The assessment covered 19 domains, including information protection, endpoint protection, portable media security, mobile device security, wireless security, configuration management, vulnerability management, network protection, transmission protection, password management, access control, audit logging and monitoring, education, training, and awareness, third party assurance, incident management, business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, physical and environmental security, and data protection and privacy.

“Healthcare and life sciences organizations are under tremendous pressure to meet complex compliance requirements, including HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and HITECH,” said Anthony Lange, senior vice president, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Virtusa. “The HITRUST CSF status offers Virtusa clients proven protection and demonstrates our commitment to managing IT infrastructure security and compliance through an industry-specific lens.”

Virtusa’s approach to delivering value to its clients leverages its suite of accelerators, tools, gamified continuous integration and continuous delivery, and microservices to align capabilities to healthcare and life sciences industry requirements. Powered by cutting-edge technology and agile methodology, Virtusa supports its clients in continuous innovation while maintaining high standards for managing risk, improving security, and meeting compliance requirements.



Virtusa’s application support and managed services teams bring together technology, process, and digital business models through regulated data management capabilities and platform migrations. The vLife ™ Platform by Virtusa provides organizations a comprehensive, HIPAA-complaint data lake with APIs, microservices, pre-built AI and machine learning models, visualization, and predictive tools to analyze over one billion rows of public, synthetic, or acquired data. The data provides decision makers with a secure data management platform to extract compliant, comprehensive analytics to improve business outcomes.

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Virtusa is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, chief compliance officer, HITRUST.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

