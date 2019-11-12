Piaggio Fast Forward Releases Limited Edition gita Robot with (RED)

With Every Purchase, (gita)RED Supports (RED)’s fight to end AIDS

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piaggio Fast Forward, a robotics company revolutionizing active lightweight mobility, today announces its partnership with (RED). The limited edition (gita)RED will be available for purchase exclusively during the fifth annual (RED) SHOPATHON, available for sale on Amazon.com/RED Monday, November 18 and for a limited time.



(RED) is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds to help end AIDS. For every (gita)RED sold, $50 is donated to the Global Fund. (RED)-funded grants support a diverse range of life-saving HIV/AIDS programs, including testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.

(gita)RED is the first capsule collection from Piaggio Fast Forward. The limited-edition robot has all the capabilities of the original gita with signature (RED) styling. The gita robot is a first-of-its-kind lifestyle robot that carries your belongings, empowering you to engage with the people and activities you love most, head up and hands free.

“Partnering with (RED) allows us to give people an incredible product that they feel even better about because of the impact the purchase will make to countless people living with HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. We are very proud of that.” said CEO Greg Lynn.

Go to mygita.com to sign up for key (gita)RED alerts.

About Piaggio Fast Forward

Founded in 2015 by The Piaggio Group, the Italian manufacturer behind the iconic Vespa, Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is a robotics company revolutionizing active mobility with lightweight, intelligent solutions that help people move more easily, more often and more enjoyably. Their mission is to build technology that enables Autonomy for Humans. In 2019, PFF brought their first product to market, the gita robot: a first-of-its-kind consumer robot that follows people on the go, carrying up to 40 pounds of their belongings. gita is available at mygita.com. For more information, visit piaggiofastforward.com.

About Piaggio Group

Established in 1884, Piaggio Group is the largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer in Europe and one of the global leaders in the sector. The Piaggio Group is listed on the Italian stock exchange since 2006 and has three main business lines: 2 and 3 wheelers (scooters and motorcycles), light commercial vehicles and robotics (PFF). The Group’s portfolio includes some of the most iconic and famous brands in the light mobility industry, such as: Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial. Piaggio Group counts more than 6.600 employees, it has a distribution in more than 100 countries and six industrial plants (in Italy, India, China and Vietnam). The Group has also four research and development centers, which employ approximately 1,000 people.

Piaggio Group has been partnering with (RED) for 3 years with Vespa Brand and Vespa 946 products. In this time frame, Piaggio has contributed over $350,000 to the Global Fund to fight AIDS with (RED), which is enough to provide just under 2 million days of life saving HIV medication to help prevent mothers living with HIV from passing the virus to their unborn babies. As of 2020, the Vespa range will include a new product, (VESPA)RED Primavera, a global product launch that should guarantee a further boost of donations to the Global Fund.

About (RED)®

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, eSwatini, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

Limited Edition (gita)RED Robot From Piaggio Fast Forward and (RED)



