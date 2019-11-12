L2 Expands Military Services with KC-10 ADS-B Upgrade

Subcontract for Remote Avionics Modification Installation Program

/EIN News/ -- DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L2 Aviation (L2) announced today they have been awarded an avionics installation subcontract from Collins Aerospace. L2’s Remote Avionics Modification Services (RAMS) teams will install the Mode-5 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) upgrades for the U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender Aerial Refueling Tanker Fleet under Solicitation Number FA8105-19-R-0006.



L2 Aviation will provide multiple Contract Field Teams to complete 58 KC-10 installations at select sites around the United States, most efficient for Air Force operations. Based on L2’s long-standing remote installation success, completing projects in the least amount of aircraft downtime, L2 was selected by Collins Aerospace to perform four concurrent modification lines, to meet the KC-10’s fleet Mode-5/ADS-B activation goals.

Mark Lebovitz, President L2 Aviation, said, “The KC-10 ADS-B scope is an important program award for L2 Aviation as we build on our 22-year history of successful remote installations, minimizing aircraft out of service time, and expanding our solutions into the military and government segments. This award demonstrates our never-ending commitment supporting the military with our Contractor Field Teams, Group A-kit Manufacturing, and Avionics Integration Capabilities.”

About L2

L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (www.L2aviation.com) provides avionics engineering, integration, and field installation services (FAA CRS L2ZR265X) for the global air transport industry, now expanding to the military. Since 1997, the company has been performing integration of digital avionics systems into analog and digital aircraft, with a significant focus on reduced downtime for the installation. L2 offers full installation and support capabilities, specializing in Satcom, EFB, e-Enabled, Flat Panel Displays, ACARS/DataLink, RAAS, TAWS, Terminal, and Cabin Wireless, Flight Data, ADS-B and FMS among other Cockpit and Avionics Systems Upgrades.





L2 Contact: Carlee Hicks Marketing Coordinator E: hicks.carlee@L2aviation.com P: (512) 894-3414 ext.336



