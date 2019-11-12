Juniper Networks Recommended for Data Center Security Gateway Offering in 2019 NSS Labs Data Center Security Gateway Test

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has received a “Recommended” rating in the 2019 Data Center Security Gateway (DCSG) Test Report conducted by NSS Labs, Inc., the world’s leading information security research and advisory company. Juniper’s SRX5400 with one SPC3 card, running AppSec and IDP, was assessed by NSS Labs on security effectiveness, performance, stability, reliability and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).



“Juniper is back,” is the first bullet point listed by NSS Labs under “Key Takeaways” within the 2019 DCSG Security Value Map™ Comparative Report. Notable results from the report include Juniper’s scores of 100% on evasion block rate, 99.62% on exploit block rate and a demonstrated average secured throughput of 13.962 gigabits per second.

Juniper believes its ratings in security, performance and TCO as tested by NSS Labs demonstrate the effectiveness of the SRX Series Security Gateway in protecting the data center. The SRX, combined with a central policy engine, cloud-based advanced threat software and distributed security intelligence, are crucial parts of Juniper’s Connected Security strategy to safeguard users, applications and infrastructure by extending security to all points of connection on the network.

Supporting Quotes:

“We believe the results of NSS Labs’ report underscore our commitment to offering the best in data center security. This positive validation of our threat prevention capabilities reinforces what our customers already know – that Juniper’s firewalls are among the most effective available on the market today.”

- Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business and Strategy, Juniper Networks

“NSS Labs is pleased to deliver a ‘Recommended’ rating to Juniper Networks for its performance in the 2019 DCSG test. After rigorous, independent evaluation, test results indicate the SRX5400 is an excellent data center security gateway offering.”

- Jason Brvenik, CEO, NSS Labs, Inc.

Learn More

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Relations:

Amanda Mahoney

Juniper Networks

+1 (408) 745-5007

amargozzi@juniper.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.