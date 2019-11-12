BNP Paribas Opens New Offices in Montreal

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas, a premier global banking partner, today announced that following several years of rapid growth at its Montreal operations, it will be moving its Canadian main office from McGill College Avenue to 2001 Robert Bourassa Boulevard this fall.



In addition to its growing Canadian client business, BNP Paribas’ Montreal operations have become an important operating platform for the group’s regional and global operations. “Given the growth of our Montreal operations with close to 1,000 employees, it was important to redesign our offices and bring our employees together into a new space adapted to the realities and efficiencies of today’s working environment with a more open layout that fosters collaboration,’’ says Sonja Volpe, Principal Officer and CEO of BNP Paribas in Canada.

Several key features of the new Montreal office include:

An Innovation Lab supporting new ways of working, designed in part through a contest with students from Université de Montréal;

supporting new ways of working, designed in part through a contest with students from Université de Montréal; Murals of seven local artists painted on the various floors reflecting the creativity of the Montreal art community, organized with the help of MU, an arts-based charitable organization;

of seven local artists painted on the various floors reflecting the creativity of the Montreal art community, organized with the help of MU, an arts-based charitable organization; A focus on employee health and well-being with a WELL Certified working environment designed in collaboration with Provencher Roy, a leader in urban architecture in Canada.

"We continue to invest in our employee experience which we think ultimately benefits our clients. We are also committed to maintaining a stimulating work environment across a diverse workforce,” says Raymond Rio, Head of Human Resources of BNP Paribas in Canada.

About BNP Paribas in Canada

For over 55 years, BNP Paribas in Canada has been helping Canadian businesses and institutions grow by offering them a full range of specialized financial services and investment products. With over 950 employees in offices in Montreal and Toronto, BNP Paribas in Canada combines a clear understanding of the Canadian landscape with global expertise.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with international reach. It is present in 72 countries, with more than 202,000 employees, of whom more than 154,000 are in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three major business areas: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services, whose retail banking and financial services networks are grouped into Retail Banking & Services, and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which focuses on corporate and institutional clients. The Group supports all of its customers (individuals, associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, large businesses and institutions) in carrying out their projects by offering them financing, investment, savings and protection services. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the leading specialist in retail financing in Europe. BNP Paribas is also developing its integrated retail banking model in the Mediterranean basin countries, Turkey and Eastern Europe and has a significant network in the West of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services businesses, BNP Paribas enjoys leadership in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas, as well as a solid and fast growing business in Asia Pacific.

Press Contact

Sauveur Menella – 514-285-6202 – sauveur.menella@ca.bnpparibas.com

Keely Gispan – 212-340-5867 – keely.gispan@us.bnpparibas.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.