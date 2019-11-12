Equatorial Guinea: Angolan Ambassador highlight’s achievements

Malabo, ANGOLA, November 12 - Angolan ambassador to Equatorial Guinea António Luvualu de Carvalho stressed Friday the maintenance of national sovereignty and territorial integrity as the main achievements of Angolans during the 44 years of Angola's Independence.,

Appointed on 16 May this year, António Luvualu de Carvalho joined the diplomacy in September 2015, when he took over the position of itinerant ambassador of the Angolan Government. Angola opened its Embassy in Malabo in April 2006 in representation by the ambassadors Armando Cadete and Gilberto Buta Lutukuta.

Speaking to local press, António Luvualu de Carvalho also stressed the financial independence, unity and cohesion enjoyed in Angola, whose independence took place on 11 November 1975.

At the international level, the ambassador pointed to Angola's achievements over the four decades, including the country’s two presences as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as its efforts in pacification and national reconciliation.

As for the future challenges, the Angolan ambassador referred to the ongoing economic diversification and the entry of a new Private Investment Law, as well as the application of economic diplomacy.

In his view, these steps will attract more investments to boost the national economy".

