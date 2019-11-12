Image Protect Engages Top Digital Analytics Partner to Process Rapidly Growing Fotofy Image Library

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that the Company has officially engaged a leading digital analytics firm based in Vietnam to assist in the processing and filtering of the massive pool of images the Company is taking in from users on a weekly basis as it continues to rapidly populate the library of images available on its Fotofy.com Image Marketplace platform.



“This agreement will simultaneously sharply reduce our costs and expedite the time frame for translating uploaded images into marketable assets for our users and advertising partners on Fotofy,” stated Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect.

Management notes that the Company’s Fotofy Digital Image Marketplace continues to grow at a rapid pace. The Fotofy platform is a disruptive digital image marketplace that leverages an in-image ad model to enable the free sharing of images for Image Users without sacrificing the capacity to monetize image use for the benefit of Image Creators, who stand to be compensated for digital real estate as the Fotofy network brings on advertising partners over coming months.

According to recent analysis from eMarketer, ad spending will continue to grow on a global basis, with the bulk of that growth driven by digital ad placement. Recent research suggests that investment in ad tech, data analytics, and ecommerce are set to drive a boom in overall online ad spend, with global activity in 2019 set to jump by 17.6% to $333.25 billion.

Mr. Goldman continued, “Now that we have a nearly fully functioning Ad Exchange network in place and users are rapidly streaming onto the Fotofy Platform, putting in place a viable system for processing the uploads was the only major hurdle left. Now, we can get set to ramp up our marketing push and drive accelerating growth in major metrics through year-end.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.