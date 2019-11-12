Qlik’s Continual Innovation Recognized with Qlik Data Catalyst Patent for Data Management

/EIN News/ -- Patent Recognizes Unique Combination of Data Processing, Metadata Catalog, and Self-Service Shopping in One Product



Latest in Multiple Qlik Data Management and Analysis Related Patents Awarded in 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced it has secured a patent for Qlik Data Catalyst , focused on the product’s innovative capabilities in data management using a metadata repository. The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, highlights the unique combination of data processing, metadata catalog and self-service shopping in one product with Qlik Data Catalyst. This is the latest in a series of patents related to innovations in data management and analysis awarded to Qlik’s R&D team in 2019. These patents add to the company’s double digit patent portfolio, showcasing Qlik’s decades-long commitment to continual innovation in data and analytics that is only expected to grow in 2020.

Organizations are looking to democratize data for wider use and value, and need help organizing and vetting data quality and analytics-readiness for governance and appropriate distribution. Historically this has been managed manually by IT with the help of ETL tools and custom code. This approach is highly limiting in a world where data resides in multiple places and has multiple uses across the organization. Being able to execute a data management strategy enabled by a metadata rich repository like Qlik Data Catalyst enables a new paradigm of data collaboration between business analysts and IT. Analysts can see a full picture of data lineage while IT can track its usage and value over time. As recognized in the patent, Qlik Data Catalyst uses these data insights to automate the creation and management of intelligent data pipelines to dramatically improve data delivery speed and productivity. And when Qlik Data Catalyst is combined with the real-time data integration capabilities of Attunity, IT can scale data access across the entire organization knowing the data is vetted, trusted and governed.

“I’m very proud to see our team of data experts officially recognized for their efforts to bring our innovative, next generation data management technology in Qlik Data Catalyst to life through this patent,” said Paul Barth, Managing Director Enterprise Data Management at Qlik. “Qlik Data Catalyst is designed to help organizations manage their data lifecycle from raw inputs to analytics-ready information in order to democratize data access in a governed and scalable way. Enabling enterprise data consumers to have a trusted location to access and leverage data for analytics is crucial to enterprise performance.”

Qlik has aggressively increased its investment in R&D towards innovative solutions for the changing nature of analytics and data management. With six patents awarded to date in 2019, and a robust pipeline for pending patents around next generation data management and analysis capabilities likely to be awarded in 2020, Qlik is continually demonstrating its commitment to innovation.

