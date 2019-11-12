Siyata Mobile Receives $800,000 in Purchase Orders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc . (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received ~$800,000 in purchase orders for its UV350, CP250 and CP100 in-vehicle cellular devices through Tier 1 Carriers and distributors for a variety of end use customers.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We have high quality in-vehicle cellular devices that are desirable in a market where demand for Push-to-Talk over Cellular instant communication is growing worldwide. With no known direct competing in-vehicle cellular vendors, the Company continues to advance large scale trials, build its sales opportunities and has a strong pipeline for Q4 and beyond both in the U.S. and internationally.”

New data from VDC Research estimates that there are ~17M first responders and commercial vehicles in the United States alone. The continuous migration from land mobile radio (LMR) to PoC comes from various influences, including the increasing number of Push-to-Talk communications users, demand for broadband data applications, and the cost of LMR equipment and infrastructure. This research also forecasts the US population of PoC users to grow from 4.5 million in 2019 to 7.5 million by 2023, a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.6%.

This increase in PoC demand creates an urgency for both Canadian and American cellular carriers to win the businesses of new customers looking to migrate to PoC. With increasing competition between the carriers, the Company is in an excellent position to capture market share in this paradigm shift from traditional PTT to PoC

UV350 features include:

- LTE high speed data

- 5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

- Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

- In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

- Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

- Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.