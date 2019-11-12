Parallax Behavioral Health Achieves Data Driven Outcomes Adoption and Vertical Market Integration

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Parallax Behavioral Health, Inc. has entered into vertical market licenses and technology integration agreements within the financial technology, human resource, lifestyle and healthcare fields.



”Our data driven outcomes technology has application within several identified fields of use and we are fulfilling our commitment to our intellectual property monetization strategy by generating high gross margin revenue through licensing and enabling leading organizations with our technology to maximize our shareholder value,” commented Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Mr. Arena continued, “We’ve expanded our approach to marketing our technology solutions through a business to business strategy that allows us to develop revenues from technology provisioning, licensing and royalty agreements that strengthen our patents and proves out efficacy within large and highly scalable markets.”

“By empowering leading companies to utilize our patented technology and platform we are establishing the value of Parallax Behavioral Healthcare in use cases where our data driven outcomes technology is measured and improved through timely interventions,” stated Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Technology Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Mr. Bradley added, “Understanding human behavior through measurement and how to change it from leading organizations with proven methods is a formula for our successful and automated scale. As we establish our patented technology’s use in these vertical markets, we are also able to begin to better understand, define and value the infringement activities within each vertical. Our patent enforcement initiatives are enriched through this activity.”

About Parallax Behavioral Health

Parallax Behavioral Health (PBH) provides consulting and software solutions to businesses and individuals to improve value, margin and performance though enhanced outcomes and lower cost mastery. With its patented Intrinsic Code, which encompasses predictive and progressive analytics combined with its goal optimization software, PBH is strategically positioned to enable users from large healthcare corporations to individuals to take control of their outcomes.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com .

