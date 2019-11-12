KnowBe4 Launches New Partner Program and Portal to Better Enable Channel Partners

SVP of global channel sales Tony Jennings spearheads new developments to ignite partners

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new partner program and portal to better enable channel partners to deliver best in class security training. KnowBe4’s Tony Jennings, SVP of global channel sales, has led this initiative since coming onboard with the organization a few months ago.

The new KnowBe4 Partner Portal is the central location for KnowBe4’s channel partners to learn more about the organization and its products, gather sales and marketing collateral, track sales progress and register new deals. The KnowBe4 Reseller Partner Program is a guide to help partners succeed by providing new benefits and requirements for closing deals.

“When I started in this position a few months ago, one of my first objectives was to revamp our partner program to improve and bring a consistent process to the way we work with partners,” said Jennings. “We also wanted an easier way for partners to engage with KnowBe4, which is why we created a new partner portal. With this new portal, partners can learn more about us, get sales and marketing collateral they need to close deals and even register new deals. This is an exciting time to work with our organization, and we look forward to welcoming new partners, while strengthening the relationships we have with existing partners.”

Jennings is an experienced leader in transforming channel and partner business in both the software and hardware industries. He is responsible for developing scalable, effective channel sales models, strategy and partner programs; which in turn drive growth. Prior to his role at KnowBe4, he was vice president of channels and partners for CA Technologies where he was responsible for North America indirect sales, all partner ecosystems and net-new revenue across all indirect routes to market. Jennings also worked for McAfee and was educated in South Africa.

For more information on becoming a partner, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/partners.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 29,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #55 on the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.