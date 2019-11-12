Small Cap Company Jetblack Corp (JTBK) Plans To Finish Formulation Of Its Unique Wellness Product

Jetblack Corp (OTCMKTS:JTBK)

Capital to work for a good cause” — Jetblack Corp

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jetblack Corp (OTC: JTBK) “Jetblack” “the company” “JTBK” announced today it has worked through some its issues with shareholder deposits. JTBK is hopeful this will continue in the future, so that shareholders will not have the same struggles they have had in the past. JTBK can now begin to seek out different means of financing to finish formulation, begin packaging, bottling and distributing its unique wellness product. The company is keeping the details of the product confidential because it believes a speedy time to market is essential. The “wellness” product is a non-cannabinoid product which will not have the complex regulations that surround marijuana products. Although the company plans to market it towards marijuana users, the company believes it may benefit non-marijuana users as well. “We believe it is truly a unique product and may benefit people in a variety of ways. I am not aware of another product like it on the market,” explained CEO Daniel A. Goldin. JTBK will begin to release more details about the non-cannabis wellness product in the coming weeks.

JTBK has a new company website which can be found at JetblackCorp.com. The site details the companies overall vision for creating unique products that may benefit society and/or the environment. The company plans to spend small amounts of capital developing and distributing multiple products across a variety of sectors, which will distribute the risk of capital investment across multiple product lines. “Being that the focus is on products that benefit people or the planet, we feel it gives investors the opportunity to put their capital to work for a good cause and hopefully be rewarded with upside,” explained the CEO.

In addition, JTBK is still in the process of transferring ownership and locations of a marijuana production license to its leased space in Hillsboro, Oregon. The company plans to contact OLCC in the coming days to get an update on the transfer process. “We are not sure if will continue with the transfer of the license for many reasons, but we plan to update shareholders as soon as developments occur. We are going to focus on our first wellness product because we feel this will be the quickest way to begin to achieve revenues and profitability,” Daniel A. Goldin explained.

