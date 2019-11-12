Former West Safety Services GIS Analyst Joins DATAMARK

GIS expert and educator Sarah Rollins will assist DATAMARK’s national business development efforts

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK , a team of public safety geographic information services (GIS) experts and the go-to authority on GIS solutions and services for public safety, today announced Sarah Rollins , former GIS analyst and educator at West Safety Services, now known as Intrado, joined DATAMARK as a Public Safety GIS Expert. In her new role, Rollins will consult with clients to evaluate their needs and communicate how DATAMARK’s public safety GIS products and services will meet objectives, support current E9-1-1 systems, and aid in the transition to NG9-1-1.



“Sarah brings a balanced mix of GIS sales and education experience that will lend itself nicely to our technical and non-technical customer base,” said Jason Bivens, Business Development Director of DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. “As a GIS subject matter expert and sales-minded individual, she will quickly become an invaluable resource for DATAMARK, our customers and our prospects.”

In her nearly 10-year GIS career and 15-year training career, Rollins split her time between sales and engineering and analysis and education. She worked with companies in healthcare, banking, real estate and public works to help them apply GIS to their business models. At Intrado, Rollins managed the GIS elements for 9-1-1 dispatch mapping solution deployments ranging from multiple cities to county-wide, establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with governmental departments, agencies, and private businesses. She also helped public safety organizations apply GIS and prepare data for NG9-1-1 using her extensive knowledge of 9-1-1, E9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 operational workflows. In addition, Rollins was a project lead for 9-1-1 dispatch mapping solution deployments, software installations and training and technical support. Over the years, she developed, published and delivered technical and non-technical training and education to a broad spectrum of industries, including public safety, health care and banking. This includes courseware design and presentation for internal and external products, marketing and user forums.

Rollins earned her BA and MA in Sociology with a Concentration in Organizational Behavior from Stanford University. She also holds a certificate in GIS from Front Range Community College, elected to the National Society of Leadership and Success.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

