IZEA Announces Beta Launch of BrandGraph™ Social Intelligence Platform

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, has announced the beta launch of a new software service for marketers. BrandGraph provides a multi-platform service to map and classify the complex hierarchy of corporation-to-brand relationships by category. It associates social content with brands and easily aggregates information to provide insights for marketers across their competitive landscapes.

“Many marketing leaders struggle to organize and analyze the vast amounts of content and data being produced daily about their brands and competitors through social channels,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Before BrandGraph, social platforms and sources of content were disjointed, making the aggregation and measurement of data across large companies and brand categories manual and time-consuming for marketers.”

To view a video overview of BrandGraph visit izea.com/brandgraph.

“BrandGraph empowers marketing teams by providing them with the ability to navigate and understand the social footprint of a given brand, multi-national conglomerate, brand category, or entire industry in a way that has never been possible before,” continued Murphy. “By surfacing content and data for not only our customers’ brands, but also that of their competitive-set, BrandGraph can identify who is creating content for which brand, how much of that content is sponsored, and other actionable metrics such as share of voice, brand momentum, and overlapping brand affinities.”

The beta version of BrandGraph is now integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch® influencer discovery tool . In addition, BrandGraph has been designed as a stand-alone service complete with an accompanying API, which allows developers to enrich their own applications. The stand-alone version of BrandGraph will be available for a separate monthly fee at official launch, expected in Q1 2020.

Those interested in learning more about the platform can sign up for more information at brandgraph.izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachments

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com

BrandGraph Universe Company Profile A screen shot of the BrandGraph Universe showing a company profile. BrandGraph Universe Category Profile A screen shot of the BrandGraph Universe showing a category profile.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.