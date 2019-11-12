ManTech Appoints James C. Marson as Vice President of Contracts/Subcontracts for the Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has named James C. Marson as Vice President of Contracts/Subcontracts for the company’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group.



Marson will be responsible for leading all MCIS Contracts and Subcontracts activities. He joins ManTech after a long and successful career in government service, most recently as the Director of the NRO Office of Contracts where he was accountable to the NRO Director for oversight and execution of all NRO contracting activities.

“Jim is an outstanding leader in his field, with detailed knowledge of acquisition policies and practices, as well as contracting expertise in Major Systems Acquisition (MSA) type programs,” said Rick Wagner, President of ManTech’s MCIS Group. “With more than 20 years of experience in contracting for the Intelligence Community, he is a valued team player who will contribute substantially to our company’s continuing strong growth.”

