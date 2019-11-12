Angola with good impression in world

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 12 - Angolan Executive's measures to fight against “wrong and reprehensible practices” are changing the world’s perception towards the country.,

The recognition is expressed in a message the Angola's ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, addressed to the Angolan community in the US.

In the message, ahead of celebration of 44th anniversary of National Independence on November 11, the diplomat stresses the need of effective change in the governance paradigm to build a better country for the future

Referring to the President João Lourenço’s address to the state of the nation, the diplomat mentioned the Government's commitment to the good governance, strictness and transparency in all public activities.

He highlighted the fight against corruption and impunity, reviving and diversification of the economy, among other measures, to ensure the sustainable development of the country.

Still referring to the Presidential speech, the diplomat mentioned the sectors of Education and Health as the government priorities.

On the non-oil sector, he said that the country foresees a “positive rates for 2020 and recovery of the country's economic growth, despite the reduction in the oil production.

Espirito Santo acknowledged that despite the “numerous gains achieved by Angolans in 44 years”, with stress to the end of the armed conflict, much still remains to be done for the multifaceted development of the country.

He reiterated the call for the unity of all Angolans in the US, regardless of their differences, contributing to the development of Angola through acquired knowledge, investment attractiveness initiatives or through partnerships with local companies.

“The US economy is unquestionably one of the most influential in the world (...), whose technical capabilities can help us meet the challenges ahead, mainly because the level of US investment in our country is below their potential ”, reads the letter.

The head of Angolan Diplomatic Mission in the US recalls that at the time of his accreditation, in September this year, he pledged to work hard on solution or gradually alleviate the problems that most afflict the Angolan community in that country, through inclusive dialogue and constructive partnership.

“The diplomat ended his message by stressing the government commitment to create conditions for the Angolans abroad can exercise their right to vote.

