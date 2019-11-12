Synchronoss Advanced Messaging Technology Will Help Power a Fully Interoperable, Rich Messaging Application for CCMI New Joint Venture from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon

Mobile messaging solution will accelerate the delivery of RCS-based messaging across operators through a single integrated application

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that it is working with a new joint venture formed by the four largest mobile operators in the United States – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon – to help deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks.



Based on the Rich Communications Services (RCS) standard, developed with technology partner WIT Software, this platform has the potential to create a messaging ecosystem that allows consumer brands to create a new level of engagement and meet growing preferences for content rich, personalized interactions via messaging communications. With customer consent, this technology will allow businesses to directly interact with their customers using branded, interactive multimedia communications and one-to-one messaging. The application will also allow users to add advanced multimedia capabilities to their text messages and accomplish, engage and interact with their favorite brands without switching from app to app.

“The cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application,” said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. “The launch of this initiative signals the beginning of the era of advanced messaging in the U.S. that will begin to unite communication, services and entertainment in entirely new ways. Synchronoss, along with our partner WIT Software, has seen first-hand how powerful advanced messaging can be around the globe, and we believe there is tremendous potential for this in the U.S. on multiple fronts. This collaboration exemplifies how working together can enhance the entire mobile ecosystem.”

Doug Garland, general manager of the CCMI joint venture, said, “By collaborating with Synchronoss, we’ll be able to successfully advance the messaging experience through RCS and take the next step to further the conversational commerce ecosystem. With new RCS capabilities all four wireless carriers together will be able to create better overall mobile messaging customer experience.”

Synchronoss and WIT Software are longstanding and proven messaging providers for companies around the world. Last year, the companies announced that they had partnered together with the Japanese operators to deliver the world’s first fully interoperable RCS-based advanced messaging cross-operator platform for Japanese mobile users.

To learn more about the seamless experience and rich capabilities of RCS, visit https://synchronoss.com/advancedmessaging/

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com .

