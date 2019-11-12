Dana Dornsife of Lazarex Cancer Foundation to Receive the Ellen L. Stovall Award

Dana Dornsife - Cancer Patient Advocate - Agent of Change Lazarex Cancer Foundation logo 1

Dornsife’s vision to give hope, dignity and life to advanced-stage cancer patients is recognized by this award that honors patient-centered cancer care.

Dana’s dedication to helping cancer patients find hope by creating a platform of equitable access to clinical trials is unprecedented. She is an innovator, disruptor, and a kind and passionate soul.” — Erin Miller - Sister, Development Manager at Lazarex Cancer Foundation

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrapping up a year of recognition, Dana Dornsife, Founder and Board Chair of Lazarex Cancer Foundation, will receive her 4th award in 2019. Dornsife, along with fellow honoree Harmar Brereton, MD, Founder of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, will be accepting the prestigious Ellen L. Stovall Award for Innovation in Patient-Centered Cancer Care in D.C. on November 13th at the Four Seasons Hotel.“Patient reimbursements and engagement are key, and Ms. Dornsife had the vision to understand that and the leadership to make it happen. Lazarex provides a key to hope… a key to life. I cherish every moment with my grandkids and my daughters, and I get that opportunity because of Dana Dornsife.” —Jackie Hinckley, Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer PatientWhile this award carries national recognition, Dana has also been honored this year with regional awards like the Soroptimist International of LA Community Heroes Award, Diablo Magazine Agents of Change Award, and the TriValley Heroes Role Model Award for her work with Lazarex Cancer Foundation. The foundation was also recently featured on PBS NewsHour for its work to improve the diversity of clinical trial participants for better treatment options and outcomes for all cancer patients.Dana expanded the mission of Lazarex to bring transformational change to the bench to bedside process of clinical trial enrollment, retention, minority participation and equitable access with the IMPACT (IMproving Patient Access to Cancer Clinical Trials) program.Dornsife first became involved in cancer patient advocacy in 2003 when her brother-in-law, Mike Miller, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Mike and his wife Erin had three children, the youngest of whom was only four years old. Dana searched for options for Mike that might offer better results than the standard of care at the time and found a clinical trial. Mike responded well to the trial treatment and lived long enough to help his sons prepare for their future and for his daughter to remember him.In 2006 Dana founded Lazarex Cancer Foundation. Since then, Lazarex has fought tirelessly for patient advocacy and the expansion of available resources on behalf of those cancer patients who have been told they have run out of medical options and there is no hope left.About Lazarex Cancer Foundation:The unique mission of Lazarex is to improve the outcome of cancer care—giving hope, dignity and life to advanced stage cancer patients and the medically underserved by providing assistance with costs for FDA clinical trial participation, identification of clinical trial options, community outreach and engagement.

Lazarex: Connecting Patients to Tomorrow’s Treatments Today



