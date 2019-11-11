Global Business Leader and Community Advocate Robert Shumake Launches Home for the Holiday Bond Initiative

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global business leader and community advocate Robert Shumake has recently announced his latest project: the Home for the Holiday Bond Initiative. The initiative will help underprivileged and less fortunate people in the county and local jails in Detroit, Michigan, and surrounding areas, make bond in order to spend time with their families over the holidays.This project is in keeping with Robert Shumake’s long history of advocacy for people who are trying to improve their lives but are struggling due to poverty or other issues beyond their control. “Our criminal justice system is meant to keep people safe and assumes they are innocent until they are proven guilty,” Robert Shumake asserts. “But when people can be held in jail for weeks or even months because of their financial situation, that creates an innate inequality.” Robert Shumake explained the importance of the initiative as such: “Many underprivileged and socioeconomically disadvantaged people are booked into jail on petty or nonviolent charges, as well as ones related to addiction, poverty, trauma, or mental health issues. Despite the fact that they have not been convicted of or even yet charged with any crime in most cases, and in fact may be found innocent, they often cannot make bail.”The global leader and mentor explains that people who cannot pay their bail, even if it’s just a hundred dollars or less, may be kept in jail for months until their court date. “These people have a right to a fair trial like anyone else,” Robert Shumake shares. “They should not have to lose out on holidays with their families simply because they are struggling financially.”Robert Shumake, a two-time bestselling author, and busy entrepreneur serves as the CEO of Shumake Global Partners. Shumake Global Partners is an L3C organization, which serves industries like cannabis, real estate, technology, financial services, education, employee training, housing, and loans. Robert Shumake is also deeply involved in community service and philanthropy at both the local and international levels.Robert Shumake helms the Shumake Family and Friends Foundation, which sponsors college scholarships for underprivileged students who hope to go to one of the renowned historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarship cross-country relay tournaments and other fundraising projects. Over 25,000 young athletes have competed in competitions, and the foundation has provided over 100 scholarships over the years to incoming college students. Robert Shumake has also worked internationally in various volunteer and philanthropic capacities, undertaking water projects in Kenya, donating clothing and other necessities in Tanzania, and building a school for over 3,000 HIV-positive orphans in Ethiopia. He also holds an honorary doctorate from the Lewis College of Business in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.



