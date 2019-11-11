Christmas Decor Reveals the Latest Trends in Outdoor Holiday Decorating

Holiday lighting professionals offer up-to-the-minute advice for achieving a dazzling holiday display

/EIN News/ -- Irving, TX, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holidays approach, home and business owners alike begin to finalize their outdoor holiday lighting and decorating plans. For property owners who want their outdoor displays to reflect the latest trends this year, here are some suggestions from Christmas Decor, the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America.

Feature some larger, high-impact pieces, like three-dimensional snowflakes, stars, or deer in your yard in addition to traditional lighting. Think outside the box. Cool white lights are a perennial favorite, but there is a growing use of color in lighting displays – adding a colored bulb pattern to roofline, for example. Incorporate natural materials into your outdoor display with pinecones, twigs, and bark-like textures.

When shopping for outdoor holiday decor, Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Décor, cautions that it is important to keep in mind that each component of an outdoor decorating scheme contributes to the overall effect of the holiday display. “It takes more than a couple of ‘hot’ décor items to achieve a cohesive, impactful holiday display,” said Stephens. “Before you give in to the temptation to add to your stash of outdoor decorating options, consider how each new piece is going to work with what you already own and especially with the pieces you love and want to include in your décor year after year.”

Another option for property owners who want to stay on trend with their outdoor holiday décor is to turn their decorating chores over to a full-service provider like Christmas Decor. Trained specialists plan, install, maintain, remove, store, and replace holiday decorations each year, creating dazzling outdoor holiday displays that fit the client’s budget and style while always reflecting the latest trends in eye-catching lighting color schemes, effects, and accessories.

The trained designers with the Christmas Decor Franchise Network now decorate more than 50,000 homes and businesses nationwide each holiday season, incorporating exclusive, professional-grade lighting accents and décor options not available to the everyday consumer. The demand for professional holiday decorating services has grown as property owners come to understand the “hidden” expense of do-it-yourself décor. Beyond the initial cost of the items is the cost of the time spent moving decorations into and out of storage, untangling light strings and checking them for damage, installing and taking down decorations, and maintaining those decorations throughout the holiday season. In addition, making an investment in expensive ornaments, lighting effects, and holiday décor items can lock property owners into feeling they need to use the same outdated decorating scheme year after year.

The Christmas Decor Franchise Network has been decorating homes and businesses since 1986. Operating in more than 350 markets in 48 states and Canada, the Christmas Decor Franchise Network focuses primarily on exterior decorating services, offering customized lighting displays, garlands, wreaths, and bows.

With the optimum window for holiday display installations beginning in October and wrapping up in early December, it is important for interested property owners to lock in their decorating dates early, while prime dates are still available.

To learn more about having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 48 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of the Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business.

