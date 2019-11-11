Media Alert: CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks to Showcase New Joint Solution for Secure SD-WAN at Ignite ’19 Europe

CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks eliminate the compromises of “one-box” secure SD-WAN solutions by combining best-of-breed CloudGenix SD-WAN with best-of-breed Palo Alto Networks security in a manner that requires no additional hardware

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix®, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced it will showcase a new joint solution with Palo Alto Networks at Ignite ’19 Europe in Barcelona, Booth # 313. Together, CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks have delivered a solution for securing the branch by leveraging the power of the cloud.



Traditionally enterprises have had to compromise between using a “one-box” solution vs. best-of-breed products for security and SD-WAN. Single-box solutions that combine mediocre security and mediocre SD-WAN capabilities result in operational challenges and security exposures for enterprises. However, best-of-breed products previously required separate physical or virtual appliances from different vendors that could be hard to integrate. Enterprises were faced with a conundrum, “Do I manage more appliances, or do I compromise with a mediocre ‘one-box’ solution?” Palo Alto Prisma Access and CloudGenix SD-WAN have eliminated the need for this compromise. CloudGenix SD-WAN natively integrates with Palo Alto Prisma Access cloud-delivered security to provide a solution that is pre-integrated and requires zero additional hardware for security.

The CloudGenix SD-WAN and Palo Alto Prisma Access solution extends the security perimeter from the branch to the closest Prisma Access node in the cloud on a per-application basis. Organizations can set a global security policy for an application in Panorama and it is enforced at the branch without needing any additional devices at the branch. CloudGenix securely tunnels the application flow to the closest Prisma node based on the security, performance and geo-fencing rules. This cloud-based architecture allows the addition of new security capabilities by simply subscribing to the functionality from Prisma Access cloud. Enterprises no longer have to worry about hardware headroom or software updates at the remote office. Enterprises can now react rapidly to changing threat vectors by leveraging the elastic power of the cloud.

Blog post: Secure SD-WAN from Palo Alto Networks and CloudGenix

In Barcelona next week, attendees will see the Secure SD-WAN solution live and learn about the benefits, including:

Building a secure WAN using application policies that span multi-cloud, SaaS and data centers

Reducing WAN costs by up to 70% with data science-based automation of the WAN

Enabling direct, high speed access to multi-cloud

Integrating best-of-breed branch infrastructure services in a cloud-delivered manner

ESG webinar: Secure SD-WAN: 7 best practices from Palo Alto Networks and CloudGenix

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

